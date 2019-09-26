'Lawless' Trump Threatens US Democracy in Chat With Ukraine President - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump, in asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's role in the firing of a corruption-fighting Ukrainian prosecutor, undermined the integrity of US elections, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"The president has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad," the Pelosi said in a press release. "It is not part of his job to use taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign.

"

Pelosi's comments marked the latest salvo in an effort by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump, an effort that Pelosi authorized on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump released the transcript of his July 25 telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

Just hours before leaving office in early 2017, outgoing Vice President threatened to withhold $1million in US aid to Ukraine unless the country fired top prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

At the time, Shokin was investigating a Ukrainian company that employed Biden's son Hunter, US media reported at the time.