UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Lawless' Trump Threatens US Democracy In Chat With Ukraine President - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:03 AM

'Lawless' Trump Threatens US Democracy in Chat With Ukraine President - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump, in asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's role in the firing of a corruption-fighting Ukrainian prosecutor, undermined the integrity of US elections, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"The president has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad," the Pelosi said in a press release. "It is not part of his job to use taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign.

"

Pelosi's comments marked the latest salvo in an effort by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump, an effort that Pelosi authorized on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump released the transcript of his July 25 telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

Just hours before leaving office in early 2017, outgoing Vice President threatened to withhold $1million in US aid to Ukraine unless the country fired top prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

At the time, Shokin was investigating a Ukrainian company that employed Biden's son Hunter, US media reported at the time.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Threatened Company Trump Job Nancy Money July 2017 Media Top

Recent Stories

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every ho ..

26 minutes ago

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

33 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

33 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

33 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation ..

26 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.