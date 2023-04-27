Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down as Her Absence Risks Democratic Majority

UrduPoint.com

US Senator Dianne Feinstein ought to step down from her position gracefully, Congressman Ro Khanna said on Thursday after Feinstein's absence during a Senate vote allowed Republicans to overturn a Biden administration environmental rule

"Because Senator Feinstein was absent, the Senate overturned a Biden rule that would cut pollution from heavy duty trucks and causes harm to people's lungs," Khanna said in a statement via Twitter. "It's time for Senator Feinstein to step down gracefully.

Feinstein, who is 89, has been absent from the Senate in recent weeks after contracting shingles last month.

Democrats are putting "decorum over democracy" by allowing Feinstein to hold her Senate seat while missing votes, the statement also said.

In February, Feinstein announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024 after serving for more than three decades in the Senate.

Last year, US media reported that Feinstein's colleagues were questioning her mental fitness, claiming her memory has deteriorated.

