Lawmaker Concerned Biden Fails to Secure US Border But Sends Billions to Ukraine - Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Congressman Paul Gosar's spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik that the congressman disapproves of the US government being unable to provide funding to better secure the US southern border during record-high illegal migration but willing to provide Ukraine with tens of billions of Dollars in assistance.

Gosar recently invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his home state of Arizona for peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"Americans are told that there was not enough money to build a wall along their own border, but suddenly $50 billion is magically available to defend Ukraine's border," Foti said. "Congressman Gosar believes that putting Americans first is the best policy."

US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year following the US midterm elections on November 8.