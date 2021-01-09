Lawmaker From US State of W. Virginia Among Charged in US Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) A lawmaker from the state of West Virginia and an protester from Arkansas pictured in US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office are among the more than 50 people already charged over Wednesday's unrest at the US Capitol, with more arrests coming throughout the United States, the US Department of Justice announced.

The Justice Department disclosed in a statement on Friday the Names of 13 suspects charged so far in Federal court in the District of Columbia "related to crimes committed at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday."

Another "approximately 40 individuals have been arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including, but not limited to, unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes," it said.

Among the arrestees is West Virginia legislator Derek Evans who recorded himself at the Capitol on Wednesday.

"He [Evans] is charged with entering a restricted area and entering the United States Capitol," First Assistant of US Attorneys Office for District of Columbia Ken Kohl told reporters during a phone briefing.

The authorities brought charges of "theft of public money, property, or records" against Richard Barnett of Arkansas, who allegedly entered a restricted area of Pelosi's office and was pictured sitting at her desk.

Lonnie Coffman of Alabama was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device after "11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails" were allegedly found in his car, the Justice Department said.

On Wednesday, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol on Wednesday to protest the lawmakers counting electors in the 2020 election, given their claim that electors from several US states are invalid. The protesters clashed with police, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

The development took place after Trump urged his supporters during a speech earlier to maintain support to rectify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has claimed he won the election but victory was stolen from him via a massive voter fraud and acts of impropriety. US state and federal courts rejected more than 60 legal challenges the Trump campaign and the Republican party filed in an attempt to challenge the election result.