Lawmaker From US State Of W. Virginia Among Newly Charged In Capitol Riots - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Lawmaker From US State of W. Virginia Among Newly Charged in Capitol Riots - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) A lawmaker from West Virginia has been charged with illegally entering the Capitol Building, First Assistant of US Attorneys Office for District of Columbia Ken Kohl said in a conference call on Friday.

"I just received word that we have a now assigned complaint also against a delegate who serves in the West Virginia legislature," Kohl said. "He is charged with entering a restricted area and entering the United States Capitol. The Defendant's name is Derek Evans."

Kohl said there are 15 new indictments related to the Capitol Hill unrest, including charges against men who had firearms in their possession.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked Capitol police with metal pipes, chemical irritants, and other weapons, and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage. The attack, which came after President Donald Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results, marked the most significant breach of US capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

More Stories From World

