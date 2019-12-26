UrduPoint.com
Lawmaker From Zelenskyy's Party Says Language Law Provoked Crimea To Rejoin Russia

Thu 26th December 2019

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament itself provoked Crimea to rejoin Russia after it stripped the Russian language of its regional status in 2014, a Ukrainian lawmaker from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, Oleksii Ustenko, said on Wednesday.

In 2012, Ukraine passed a law that granted Russian and other minority languages the status of regional language in parts of the country, meaning that local residents were allowed to use them in Primary schools, courts and other state institutions. After the change of power in 2014, the country's legislature repelled the law, triggering unrest in the southeast of Ukraine, a territory with a predominantly Russian-speaking population.

In 2018, Ukraine's constitutional court ruled that the 2012 law was unconstitutional. In May 2019, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services.

The full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected on September 1, 2020.

"In 2014, the law on the language [that deprived Russian of special status] was passed. After that all these actions in Crimea were provoked. After that the Russian Federation entered Crimea. This was one of the things that started all this," Ustenko said in an interview with Ukraine's Nash tv channel.

Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014, soon after the change of power in Kiev, after over 97 percent of the peninsula's voters backed reunification in a referendum. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its part, calling it a temporarily occupied territory.

Moscow, in turn, insists that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure - at a referendum conducted in compliance with international law. According to President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

