Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky Elected New Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party of Russia

The head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction in the State Duma, Leonid Slutsky, was elected the chairman of the party at its congress, held in Moscow on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction in the State Duma, Leonid Slutsky, was elected the chairman of the party at its congress, held in Moscow on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Slutsky was elected by secret ballot by the congress delegates.

Earlier, the Supreme Council of the LDPR decided to recommend Slutsky for the post of party chairman be included in the ballot for voting at the congress on May 27.

On Wednesday, May 18, by a majority of votes, he was elected head of the Duma faction of the Liberal Democratic Party. The meeting of the faction took place after the termination on May 17 of the powers of the leader and founder of the party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died in April. After his death, Slutsky became the acting head of the faction.