Lawmaker Mike Kelly Becomes Fifth Member Of US Congress To Test Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

Lawmaker Mike Kelly Becomes Fifth Member of US Congress to Test Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US Congressman Mike Kelly has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), becoming the fifth member of Congress to be infected with the virus, the congressman's office announced in a press release.

"When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my Primary care physician. My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19...

My test came back positive this afternoon," Kelly said in the release on Friday.

Kelly said his symptoms remain mild and he will continue to work from home until full recovery.

The congressman added that he could not be present at the House of Representatives to vote and approve the $2 trillion rescue package earlier on Friday, but emphasized that he supported the measure.

Three other members of the House of Representatives - Mario Diaz Balart, Ben McAdams and Joe Cunningham - have tested positive for the COVID-19 as has Senator Rand Paul.

