KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament on Friday appointed Denys Monastyrsky, the head of the parliament's Law Enforcement Committee, as the Interior Minister.

In total, 271 lawmakers supported the decision when the required minimum was 226.

Earlier this week, the parliament dismissed Arsen Avakov from the post of Interior minister, several days after he submitted a letter of resignation.