RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Artuss Kaimins, a lawmaker of the country's unicameral 100-member parliament, the Saeima, said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease and self-isolated.

"Due to poor physical condition, I have been self-isolating since March 17.

On Friday, March 20, I passed tests and today I received a response about a positive result for the coronavirus," Kaimins wrote on Facebook.

The lawmaker also apologized to all people he contacted with on March 15 and 16 and called on them to take tests for COVID-19. Kaimins attended a session of the Latvian parliament on March 16.

The Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control is analyzing the situation and is due to decide on whether all lawmakers who attended the session should be isolated.

As of Saturday, the Latvian authorities confirmed 124 COVID-19 cases.