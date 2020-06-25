Yevgeny Primakov, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, has been appointed to the post of the head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (known as Rossotrudnichestvo), the deputy head of the agency confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Yevgeny Primakov, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, has been appointed to the post of the head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (known as Rossotrudnichestvo), the deputy head of the agency confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, the president has signed a decree," Mikhail Bryukhanov said.

Eleonora Mitrofanova, the former head of the agency, will now work in the Russian Foreign Ministry, as an ambassador at large.