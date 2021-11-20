UrduPoint.com

Lawmaker Protest Of Biden Airstrikes Speaks To Power Struggle, Not Curbing War - Activist

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 07:40 AM

Lawmaker Protest of Biden Airstrikes Speaks to Power Struggle, Not Curbing War - Activist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) ASHINGTON, November 20 (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - Recent protests by members of US Congress over the Biden administration launching unauthorized airstrikes is about a struggle for power rather than curbing militarism, Black Alliance for Peace Coordinating Committee member Netfa Freeman told Sputnik.

On Thursday, more than 30 US lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their concern over conducting military strikes in Syria and Iraq without congressional approval.

"The letter was signed by only 30 members of Congress who will continue to support military spending. They don't care about the pervasiveness of the US presence and warmongering around the world," Freeman said. "It's a debate about the war powers of the president... warmongering reduced to legal terms."

The letter, he added, also fails to deal with all aspects of America's involvement in conflicts across the planet.

"Congress' position is that is that if a war is not declared by them, then they're not at war," he said.

"Since the US left Afghanistan, all we've heard is that for the first time there is no war that the US is involved in, but there's war all over the place because the US is using proxies, special forces and drones. America is in a constant state of war against humanity."

Freeman, an analyst at the Institute of Policy Studies and an organizer with Pan-African Community Action (PACA), also took issue with Congress preparing to approve a $778 billion defense budget while legislation on social spending stalls.

"We need a people-centered human rights agenda and education that can tie the contradictions of haggling over insufficient funds for the 'Build Back Better' bill but be unconcerned with unfettered pentagon spending," Freeman said.

Little changes, said Freeman, because America is an oligarchy where the system rules.

"What exists now is a settler colonist, imperialist paradigm," Freeman said. "What ordinary people want is never on the table. People are wholly uninformed and can't connect dots which may lend itself to the status quo."

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Syria Education Budget Pentagon Iraq Alliance Salmon May November Congress All Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

7 hours ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

7 hours ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

7 hours ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

7 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

7 hours ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.