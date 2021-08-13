UrduPoint.com

Lawmaker Says 'Darkest Day' In Plymouth Since WWII After 6 Killed In Shooting Spree

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Lawmaker Says 'Darkest Day' in Plymouth Since WWII After 6 Killed in Shooting Spree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A mass shooting which left six people dead in Plymouth, southwest England, is the the darkest hour in the city's history since the end of World War II, a member of parliament for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard told Sky News.

"This is an awful tragedy, probably the darkest day in Plymouth's history since the end of Second World War, in terms of the number of casualties all at the same time, it really is horrendous here," Pollard said.

Keyham, a neighborhood of Plymouth where the shooting spree occurred, is considered a safe part of the city with a tight knit community and neighbors who care for each other, so the news is horrible, the lawmaker added.

Late on Thursday, a shooter, identified as 22-year-old Jake Davison, shot down five people, then took his own life.

Police said it is the worst mass shooting in the country that is not terror-related since 2010. The motives behind the attack are being investigated.

