Lawmaker Says Prigozhin Aware Wagner to Not Partake in Special Operation Without Contracts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, did not comply with the decision of the Russian Defense Ministry on contracts and was informed that Wagner would not participate in the special operation, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the Russian lower house's defense committee, said on Thursday.

"A few days before the attempted rebellion, the Defense Ministry announced that all formations that perform combat missions must sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense. And everyone began to implement this decision, an absolutely correct decision. Everyone, except Prigozhin. Then he was informed that in this case, Wagner will not take part in the special military operation," Kartapolov told reporters.

Prigozhin was also informed that if the contracts were not signed, he would not receive funding, the lawmaker added.