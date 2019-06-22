UrduPoint.com
Lawmaker Says Russians' Safety In Georgia Under Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Safety of Russians currently in Georgia is under threat due to recent unrest in the country, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's ban on tourist travel to Georgia is an adequate measure, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Putin issued a decree that will ban Russian airlines from flying to Georgia indefinitely, starting July 8. Russian travel agencies are advised not to sell package tours to the country until the ban is lifted. The decree also implies special measures ensuring safe return of Russian citizens back home from Georgia.

"It is an absolutely right decision made on time which implies saving our people there. Their safety is in Georgia is now under threat," Dzhabarov said.

He also stressed that even though Georgians themselves were friendly toward Russians, there could be provocateurs ready to ignite conflicts.

According to Dzhabarov, Georgia will lose many Russian tourists due to Putin's decree.

"Unfortunately, recent events of the last two weeks have shown that Georgian leaders have lost their wisdom. As a result, Georgia is losing a great number of Russians, potential tourists that were going to visit its resorts this year," the senator said.

He also stressed that due to Georgian politicians, a certain warming which had marked the last years in Russian-Georgian relations had been set back. In addition, Dzhabarov noted that the European Union should have a close look on those "it intends to invite to NATO."

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi has been recently swept by protests. The rallies erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as the president of the assembly, Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. Demonstrators later gathered in front of parliament, demanding that the Russian delegation leaves the country, among other things.

