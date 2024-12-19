Lawmaker Shot Dead In Parliament Of Separatist Georgian Region: Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A lawmaker was shot dead and another wounded on Thursday in a shooting inside the parliament of the Russia-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, the territory's de facto president said.
"After receiving fatal wounds, the deputy Vakhtang Golandzia has died," the president's press service said in a statement, adding that another lawmaker, Kan Kvarchia, was hurt.
Russian news agencies quoted local sources as saying that another deputy had shot the two men.
