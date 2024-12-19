Open Menu

Lawmaker Shot Dead In Parliament Of Separatist Georgian Region: Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Lawmaker shot dead in parliament of separatist Georgian region: authorities

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A lawmaker was shot dead and another wounded on Thursday in a shooting inside the parliament of the Russia-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, the territory's de facto president said.

"After receiving fatal wounds, the deputy Vakhtang Golandzia has died," the president's press service said in a statement, adding that another lawmaker, Kan Kvarchia, was hurt.

Russian news agencies quoted local sources as saying that another deputy had shot the two men.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Parliament Died

Recent Stories

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

6 minutes ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

8 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

19 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

23 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

36 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

41 minutes ago
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

53 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

2 hours ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

2 hours ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World