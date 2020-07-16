UrduPoint.com
Lawmaker Slutsky On 'Russia Meddling' Claims: UK Keeps Undermining Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Lawmaker Slutsky on 'Russia Meddling' Claims: UK Keeps Undermining Bilateral Relations

London keeps undermining its relations with Moscow and its own public image as well, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the UK Foreign Office's new statement on alleged Russian meddling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) London keeps undermining its relations with Moscow and its own public image as well, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the UK Foreign Office's new statement on alleged Russian meddling.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in his written address to the UK parliament that it was "almost certain" that Russia tried to interfere in the UK's general election in 2019. Raab said a criminal investigation was underway.

"The UK leadership falls into the same anti-Russia trap again, and it keeps further undermining the bilateral relations with Moscow and its own public image," Slutsky said, refuting Raab's statement as "another Russophobic nonsense."

