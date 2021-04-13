Lawmaker Urges Biden to Nix Complete Afghan Withdrawal, Maintain Residual US Force

Plans by President Joe Biden for a September 11 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan wound endanger the security of the United States by ensuring a Taliban takeover, lead Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul warned on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Plans by President Joe Biden for a September 11 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan wound endanger the security of the United States by ensuring a Taliban takeover, lead Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul warned on Tuesday.

"This premature withdrawal shows a complete disregard for the realities on the ground, and will not only put Afghans at risk, but endanger the lives of US citizens at home and abroad. I have urgently requested details on this decision and strongly urge the President to reconsider," McCaul said in a press release.

The White House has yet to announce its plans for Afghanistan. However, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday that Biden will announce plans to complete the US troop withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

McCaul urged Biden to reconsider and warned that a residual force is needed in the nation to address terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan.

The United States invaded Afghanistan ostensibly to destroy the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), which planned the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington from Afghan soil. But the effort morphed into an extended attempt to establish a democracy.

During the intervening years, the Taliban regrouped and gained control of much of the nation in what has become America's longest war.

Biden's plan would reportedly extend a May 1 withdrawal deadline set during the Trump administration.