Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Rights Record

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A group of 13 black women lawmakers urged President Joe Biden on Thursday to ensure that his first black female nominee to the Supreme Court has a record of advancing civil rights and the rights of the most marginalized communities.

"The nomination of a Black woman is not mere symbolism; it is an essential step for our country's promise of justice for all. It is therefore of utmost importance that the Administration appoint a Black woman with a strong track record of advancing civil and constitutionally protected rights and whose work has shown dedication to affirming the rights of our country's most marginalized communities," the group led by Rep. Cori Bush said in a letter to Biden.

As the United States faces "racial, civil rights, and democratic crises," the American people will best be served with such an appointment, the lawmakers continued.

"In its 233-year history, all but seven Supreme Court justices have been white men. It is no coincidence that the precedents set by the court in its history have largely reflected the perspective and limitations of those appointed to the bench, all the while, eroding public trust and credibility in an institution established to protect our most sacred and fundamental rights," they said.

During a 2020 presidential debate, Biden pledged to nominate a black female jurist to the high court. The president is expected to decide the next nominee by the end of February.