BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Lawmakers from Libya's warring factions are expected to meet in the Egyptian capital Cairo later this week, Ali Qaidi, a member of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, told Sputnik.

"The Egyptian side is now preparing a meeting of lawmakers, supporting the army [the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar], at one side, and at the other - the parliamentarians loyal to groups [supporting the Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez Sarraj]," Qaidi said.

He added that the meeting should start on Saturday and last through next Monday.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated in April, when the Libyan National Army began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.