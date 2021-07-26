UrduPoint.com
Lawmakers In Belgium's Wallonia Push For Probe Into Devastating Floods - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

Lawmakers in Belgium's southern region of Wallonia that was hit the hardest by recent downpours and flooding have submitted a draft resolution with the local legislature to launch a parliamentary investigation into the circumstances of the unprecedented consequences of the natural disaster, national media reported on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Lawmakers in Belgium's southern region of Wallonia that was hit the hardest by recent downpours and flooding have submitted a draft resolution with the local legislature to launch a parliamentary investigation into the circumstances of the unprecedented consequences of the natural disaster, national media reported on Monday.

The lawmakers want the local authorities to draw lessons from the natural disaster and develop measures to prevent such events in the future, the Sudpresse newspaper reported, citing the draft.

The document also suggests appointing special commissioners responsible for the removal of garbage and the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, as well as creating crisis centers in the affected communes to assist locals.

Belgium, along with some other European nations, was hit with heavy rains earlier in July, which resulted in massive flooding. To date, the natural disaster has left 37 people dead and several others missing.

Over the weekend, downpours once again struck the southern French-speaking region of Belgium, causing material damage. No casualties were reported.

