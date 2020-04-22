UrduPoint.com
Lawmakers In Wisconsin File Lawsuit Against Governor's Extension Of Stay At Home Order

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have filed a lawsuit in the state's conservative supreme court in a bid to block the Democratic governor's extension of an order for all residents to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach. Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power," Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in the statement. "Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections."

On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers issued extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26.

"The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat.

There's immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch's statutory powers," the lawmakers said. "Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process. Other Midwestern states with more confirmed cases, like Ohio, have set firm dates to begin a phased reopening far earlier than the Evers administration."

The lawsuit comes as Americans have been staging protests across the country to denounce statewide stay-at-home orders.

Last Thursday, Trump unveiled Federal guidelines inviting state authorities to embark on reopening their economies and restoring daily routines in three phases. On Friday, Trump issued a call-to-action after he stated that the states of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia must be liberated from strict restrictions imposed by their Democratic governors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a medical expert on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has warned that opening the US economy too soon could backfire and that the country does not have the testing capacity to take such action yet.

