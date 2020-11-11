UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawmakers Removal 'Further Assault' On Hong Kong´s Autonomy - UK Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Lawmakers Removal 'Further Assault' on Hong Kong´s Autonomy - UK Foreign Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the removal of four opposition lawmakers from Hong Kong´s Legislative Council by the Special Administrative Region government represents a "further assault" on the former British colony´s autonomy.

"China's decision to arbitrarily remove elected pro-democracy Hong Kong legislators from their positions represents a further assault on Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and freedoms under the UK-China Joint Declaration," Raab said in a statement.

The UK foreign minister also said that "this campaign to harass, stifle and disqualify democratic opposition tarnishes China's international reputation and undermines Hong Kong's long-term stability.

"

The four democratic lawmakers were disqualified shortly after Beijing passed a resolution allowing the special administrative region (SAR) to remove lawmakers if they are deemed a threat to national security.

The proposal to enact the power was forwarded to the National People's Congress in Beijing from the Hong Kong government itself.

Beijing's imposition of stricter laws policing national security threats that may emerge from the former British colony has been seen by Western nations as stripping Hong Kong of its special status in favor of imposing China's will, something authorities on both sides deny.

Related Topics

Resolution China Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Riyals May Congress From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

13 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

16 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistanâ€™s Bigg ..

19 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.