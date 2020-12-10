UrduPoint.com
Lawmakers Seek Information On Possible Kushner Conflict Of Interest In Qatar Deal - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:01 AM

Lawmakers Seek Information on Possible Kushner Conflict of Interest in Qatar Deal - Letter

Senator Ron Wyden and Congressman Joaquin Castro on Wednesday sent in a letter to the White House senior counsel to seek information regarding reports that Trump adviser Jared Kushner may have used his position to strong arm Qatar into providing bailout money to help his family's real estate company pay a $1.4 billion debt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Senator Ron Wyden and Congressman Joaquin Castro on Wednesday sent in a letter to the White House senior counsel to seek information regarding reports that Trump adviser Jared Kushner may have used his position to strong arm Qatar into providing bailout money to help his family's real estate company pay a $1.4 billion debt.

"We write to seek information on any ethics guidance that has been provided to Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner on potential conflicts of interest related to Kushner Companies, a real estate company owned and operated by his family in which he remains a significant investor," the letter to White House Senior Counsel Scott Gast said.

The lawmakers said US policy toward Qatar in 2017 appeared to be altered after the country declined to invest in a property owned by the Kushner family in New York City.

The lawmakers pointed out that President Donald Trump decided to support a blockade against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposed on Qatar.

In 2018, the Kushner family received the financing from Brookfield Assets Management, which has links to Qatar and the UAE, the letter said. The company finalized a $1.28 billion deal to purchase a 99-year lease for the property that allowed the family to pay its debt.

The lawmakers are requesting the White House to provide any information related to possible conflict of interest issues involving Kushner diplomatic work and his family's business by December 23.

