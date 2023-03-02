Lawmakers Send Bipartisan Letter Urging Austin to Address Errors in US Korean War Memorial

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a letter on Thursday requesting information from the Defense Department on how they plan to address mistakes in the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a letter on Thursday requesting information from the Defense Department on how they plan to address mistakes in the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.

Earlier this year, US media reports claimed that the memorial's Remembrance Wall -� on which thousands of Names are carved in stone to honor those killed in the Korean War - contained more than 1,000 spelling errors and hundreds more inaccuracies.

The Defense Department was responsible for developing criteria for including names on the wall, which were then used by a non-profit organization to design and place the monument.

"Errors of this magnitude should not have made it past the initial blueprints, much less carved into stone, and certainly not erected and unveiled to the public.

We find these errors deeply concerning and write to seek accountability on how the Remembrance Wall's glaring flaws went unnoticed until post-construction," the letter said.

The bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers requested Austin schedule committee briefings with Congress to address the matter, as well as provide documents describing the process for including names on the wall, when lists of names were transmitted and how the Defense Department will produce a revised list of names.

The lawmakers requested Austin deliver the requested information no later than March 23, the letter said.

The letter was signed by the chairpersons and ranking members of the House and Senate Natural Resources Committees, as well as the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and ranking member of its Senate counterpart.