Lawmakers Urge Biden to Redirect $50Bln From Afghan War to End Homelessness - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The US government should redirect the $50 billion savings from withdrawing all its military forces from Afghanistan to end homelessness and tackle other domestic social problems, Democratic Representatives Mark Pocan and Barbara Lee wrote in a letter signed by 21 other House members to President Joe Biden on Friday.

"Estimates indicate that as much as $50 billion will be freed up by withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. It could end homelessness in the United States provide increased health coverage to Americans in need or contribute to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," Pocan and Lee wrote to Biden.

In their letter, progressive lawmakers Pocan and Lee urged Biden to use the financial savings made from his full military withdrawal, due to be completed by September 11, for socially constructive purposes domestically instead.

The House members, all Democrats, urged the president to reconfigure his budgetary request for Fiscal Year 2022 to factor in the "peace dividend" savings. Signatories included Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna.