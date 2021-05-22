UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawmakers Urge Biden To Redirect $50Bln From Afghan War To End Homelessness - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Lawmakers Urge Biden to Redirect $50Bln From Afghan War to End Homelessness - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The US government should redirect the $50 billion savings from withdrawing all its military forces from Afghanistan to end homelessness and tackle other domestic social problems, Democratic Representatives Mark Pocan and Barbara Lee wrote in a letter signed by 21 other House members to President Joe Biden on Friday.

"Estimates indicate that as much as $50 billion will be freed up by withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. It could end homelessness in the United States provide increased health coverage to Americans in need or contribute to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," Pocan and Lee wrote to Biden.

In their letter, progressive lawmakers Pocan and Lee urged Biden to use the financial savings made from his full military withdrawal, due to be completed by September 11, for socially constructive purposes domestically instead.

The House members, all Democrats, urged the president to reconfigure his budgetary request for Fiscal Year 2022 to factor in the "peace dividend" savings. Signatories included Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United States September Democrats All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

3 hours ago

MEPCO upgrades 782 transformers during fiscal year ..

5 seconds ago

Quackery claims two kids lives

6 seconds ago

Klopp urges Liverpool to grab chance of 'top finis ..

8 seconds ago

Palestine issue should not be subject to double st ..

10 seconds ago

Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls Kiev's Sanctions Agai ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.