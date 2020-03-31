Lawmakers Urge US Attorney-General to Let Go Federal Prisoners at Risk of COVID-19 -Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Department of Justice must act quickly to protect Federal prisoners and prison staff from contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-1) after a rising number of inmates have tested positive for the virus, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Congresswoman Karen Bass wrote in a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday.

"In the coming weeks, we hope you will institute aggressive measures to release medically-compromised, elderly and pregnant prisoners, as well as universal testing in BOP facilities - to protect everyone," the letter said.

Nadler and Bass called on the US Attorney General to move as quickly as possible to protect those at risk from further risk of the novel coronavirus infection.

The lawmakers also asked Barr to collect and maintain comprehensive data about the release of inmates into home confinement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the purpose of reporting the information to Congress.