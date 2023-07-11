Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of Working With Russia

Two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration on Monday to issue a business advisory warning American companies about the risks of working with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration on Monday to issue a business advisory warning American companies about the risks of working with Russia.

"We urge you to promptly issue a business advisory, as described in H.Res. (House Resolution) 274, to inform US businesses, financial institutions, investors, employees, and other relevant parties of the heightened risks associated with continuing to conduct business in Russia," House Representatives Adam Smith and William Keating wrote in a letter to US Secretaries of State and Commerce Antony Blinken and Gina Raimondo.

Doing business with Russia provides it finances for the conflict in Ukraine, they added.

US lawmakers expressed confidence that sanctions and other restricting measures taken by Washington and its partners have had a "tremendous impact" on the Russian economy.

However, they called on "to do more." Citing the Kiev school of Economics, they noted that more than 300 US businesses continue their operations in Russia.

They also mentioned "significant material risks" for these companies and their investors.

"While private companies are always responsible for their own due diligence, the Administration has a responsibility to warn corporate leaders, investors, and consumers of severe legal, operational, and reputational risks companies face by continuing business activities in or with Russia under these circumstances," the letter said.

H.Res. 274 was introduced in April. The document urges all US companies to "reconsider their presence" in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed on Monday a law that simplifies the procedure for opening accounts and deposits of foreign individuals and legal entities in Russian banks.

In June, Putin said that the Russian market did not collapse after the exit of foreign companies and imposition of Western sanctions.