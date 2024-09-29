Lawrence Strikes As Rangers Down Hibs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Tom Lawrence's superb strike lifted Rangers to a 1-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.
Lawrence netted in the 34th minute with a sublime curler as third-placed Rangers stayed in touch with leaders Celtic.
Playing at a fully-opened Ibrox for the first time since the completion of the Copland Stand refurbishment, Rangers were indebted to goalkeeper Jack Butland for saving Mykola Kukharevych's penalty just before half-time
Philippe Clement's team were a shadow of the side who convincingly beat Malmo 2-0 in their Europa League opener on Thursday.
Despite their spluttering performance, Rangers made it four wins in a row since the 3-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead at the start of the month to move five points behind their Old Firm rivals and Aberdeen at the top of the table.
"You play today at 12pm after a European trip where you come home around 2am at the training ground, then you need to drive back home so players sleep, if they are lucky, around 4am," Clement said of his team's lethargic display.
"You have lost one night of sleep, you have one night of sleep and this one is also a short one because you need to wake up really early to be ready for the game.
"So almost everybody who played on Thursday and even the guys who didn't play, they were less fresh than in the last couple of weeks."
Just after the half-hour, Lawrence took a Ross McCausland pass and curled his shot high into the net from the edge of the area.
The offside flag went up to deflate the home supporters, only for VAR to eventually confirm that Lawrence's third goal of the season should stand.
Hamza Igamane flashed a shot over the bar as Rangers chased a second goal, but Hibs earned a penalty moments later when John Souttar handled Kukharevych's shot.
Referee Nick Walsh checked his pitchside monitor and pointed to the spot, but Butland dived to his right to deny Kukharevych.
Clement appeared to react to groans from Rangers fans after Vaclav Cerny passed the ball backwards rather than thrusting towards the Hibs goal and spoke at length with the winger after replacing him with Dujon Sterling moments later.
Cyriel Dessers missed a good chance to double the lead in the 81st minute when he headed straight at keeper Josef Bursik.
In a tense finale, Hibs substitute Dwight Gayle headed past the post from close-range as Rangers held on.
Recent Stories
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
More Stories From World
-
Torino fail to regain Serie A top spot, Roma edge Venezia6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 5th ODI scoreboard15 minutes ago
-
Head stars as Australia seal 3-2 England ODI series win16 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated26 minutes ago
-
Eight dead in Colombia military helicopter crash: president46 minutes ago
-
Pogacar on top of the world after sealing cycling triple crown56 minutes ago
-
Eight dead in Colombia military helicopter crash: president1 hour ago
-
170 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains1 hour ago
-
Rune comes back from brink to reach Japan Open semis3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results -- 1st update3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago