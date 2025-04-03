Lawson Vows To Prove He Belongs In F1 After Shock Of Red Bull Axing
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Liam Lawson said Thursday he was determined to prove he belongs in Formula One following what he called the "tough" surprise of being axed by Red Bull after just two races.
The New Zealander was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda starting at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix following a disastrous start that saw him fail to score any points.
Lawson returns to Red Bull's sister team RB to take Tsunoda's seat after previously racing 11 grands prix for them over two seasons.
The 23-year-old admitted that his sudden demotion was "something I wasn't expecting so early".
"I was hoping to go to a track that I'd raced before and have a clean weekend," he said at Suzuka, ahead of the third race weekend of the 2025 campaign.
"The decision was made, I was told, so although it was tough to hear, I had one or two days to think about it and then I was starting preparations, and then you're just focused on the job.
"I have the opportunity to still be in Formula One and race, and that's the main thing for me," he added.
Lawson's two grands prix with Red Bull were in Australia and China, tracks that he had never raced at before.
He said the decision to demote him was "a done deal" by the time Red Bull principal Christian Horner called him in the days following Shanghai.
But Lawson said the experience had not affected his confidence and will serve as motivation.
"For me the main thing is being in a car and have the opportunity to prove why I belong here," he said.
"And that's what I'll try and do and that's what I do every single time I get in the car, and that's what I'll be doing this weekend."
He added: "We all have enough self-belief to be there.
"If you don't have that, it makes it very difficult. It doesn't really change how I feel about myself."
Lawson said returning to Red Bull in the future was not in his thoughts at the moment.
"Whatever happens down the line is out of my control," he said.
"What I can control is the driving stuff. Where the future goes, I'm not really thinking about it too much."
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
More Stories From World
-
Australia sweats through hottest 12 months on record: official data6 minutes ago
-
Search for long-missing flight MH370 suspended: Malaysia minister6 minutes ago
-
Lawson vows to prove he belongs in F1 after shock of Red Bull axing6 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four36 minutes ago
-
Taiwan says US tariffs 'highly unreasonable'46 minutes ago
-
Thailand has 'strong plan' to handle US tariffs, hopes to negotiate: PM46 minutes ago
-
UK still 'committed' to US deal to ease tariff impact56 minutes ago
-
German chemicals industry calls on EU to avoid 'escalation' over US tariffs56 minutes ago
-
Italian director Nanni Moretti in hospital after heart attack: media56 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attacks south of Khartoum kill 85 in one week: activists56 minutes ago
-
Europe riled, but plans cool-headed response to Trump's tariffs1 hour ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll rises over 3,0001 hour ago