Lawsuit Claims J&J Targeted Black Women in Marketing of Baby Powder Linked to Cancer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A lawsuit filed against Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday accuses the pharmaceutical company of specifically marketing its baby powder to Black women regardless of its links to ovarian cancer.

"Ben Crump of ben Crump Law and Paul Napoli of Napoli Shkolnik today announced the filing of a lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson on behalf of members of the National Council of Negro Women, citing the company's specific marketing of talcum-based baby powder to Black women, despite links to ovarian cancers," the attorneys in the case said in a press release.

The release said internal documents from Johnson & Johnson support the accusations in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is asking Johnson and Johnson to take corrective action to inform Black women and all other consumers about the link their products have to ovarian cancers, the release said.

Johnson & Johnson has found itself in legal trouble in recent years after reports questioned the safety of its baby powder. The company is currently facing up to 25,000 lawsuits from consumers of the brand's baby powder who insist that asbestos, allegedly in the product, caused cancer.

Johnson & Johnson disputes that the talc causes cancer but it stopped using talc in baby powder in the United States and Canada since May last year, citing lack of demand fueled by misinformation about the product's safety and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.