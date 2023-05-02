UrduPoint.com

Lawsuit Demands DHS Release Prince Harry's US Visa Records After Drug Use Admissions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Lawsuit Demands DHS Release Prince Harry's US Visa Records After Drug Use Admissions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit demanding that the Department of Homeland Security release UK Prince Harry's US visa records and reevaluate whether the royal was properly admitted into the country given his publicly admitted drug use.

"Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad. United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States," the foundation said in a complaint filed on Monday.

The lawsuit also questioned whether DHS' decision to admit the royal into the US "should be reconsidered" in light of the Duke of Sussex's admissions to "numerous drug offenses" both in America and abroad in his recent memoir.

The nonprofit also seeks to determine whether Prince Harry received preferential treatment during his immigration process.

In his bombshell 2023 memoir "Spare," Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. The royal has been living in the US since 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

Related Topics

Wife United Kingdom United States Tank Meghan Markle Visa 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks Worl ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks World Day for Safety and Health at ..

9 seconds ago
 Pakistan showcases rich tourism potential at Arabi ..

Pakistan showcases rich tourism potential at Arabian Travel Market

16 seconds ago
 Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks compre ..

Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks comprehensive report from ACE, Punja ..

11 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

15 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in comma ..

Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in commanding position

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.