WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit demanding that the Department of Homeland Security release UK Prince Harry's US visa records and reevaluate whether the royal was properly admitted into the country given his publicly admitted drug use.

"Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad. United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States," the foundation said in a complaint filed on Monday.

The lawsuit also questioned whether DHS' decision to admit the royal into the US "should be reconsidered" in light of the Duke of Sussex's admissions to "numerous drug offenses" both in America and abroad in his recent memoir.

The nonprofit also seeks to determine whether Prince Harry received preferential treatment during his immigration process.

In his bombshell 2023 memoir "Spare," Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. The royal has been living in the US since 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.