Lawsuit Filed Against TotalEnergies Over Russian Field Development- French Energy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) A lawsuit was filed against French energy company TotalEnergies, as it was involved in the development of a field in Russia, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday, adding that no firm can work in circumvention of sanctions.

On Thursday, French media reported that TotalEnergies was facing a lawsuit, as the firm is accused of developing a field in Russia, the fuel from which was used to refuel Russian aircraft participating in the special operation in Ukraine. TotalEnergies denies all accusations.

"No company, whether it is small or large, should exempt itself from sanctions. This is a clear line of the government from the very beginning. Justice will do its job. It is unacceptable for a French company to act in circumvention of sanctions," Pannier-Runacher told the LCI broadcaster, commenting on the lawsuit.