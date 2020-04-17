Lawsuit Seeks to Block Private Entities in US From Getting COVID-19 Aid for Native Tribes

Several federally recognized US Native American tribes in a lawsuit filed on Friday allege that the Department of the Treasury may distribute some novel coronavirus (COVID-19) relief money exclusively for tribal governments to private businesses

"Defendant Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury, threatens to defy Congress's mandate by diverting Title V relief funds away from these sovereign Tribal governments to more than 230 for-profit corporations incorporated under the laws of the State of Alaska and their shareholders," the lawsuit said.

The tribes behind the lawsuit include the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Tulalip Tribes, Houlton band of Maliseet Indians, Akiak Native Community, Asa'carsarmiut Tribe and the Aleut Community of St.

Paul Island.

The lawsuit is seeking to ensure $8 billion in coronavirus relief money for tribal governments is protected and that none of it benefits for-profit entities such as the Alaskan Native regional or village corporations.

The lawsuit states there are more than 230 Alaskan Native corporations that should be excluded from receiving any US Federal aid allocated exclusively for tribal governments.

Last month, Congress approved a $2 trillion stimulus package to help the US economy rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with $350 billion allocated for small businesses.