Lawsuits By US States Blaming China For COVID-19 May Spark Legal Action Globally - Lawyer

Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

The legal actions of two US states, Missouri and Mississippi, against China over its alleged lack of COVID-19 response measures may spark similar lawsuits all over the world, Toby Cadman, international lawyer and co-founder of the London-based 37 International Justice Chambers, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The legal actions of two US states, Missouri and Mississippi, against China over its alleged lack of COVID-19 response measures may spark similar lawsuits all over the world, Toby Cadman, international lawyer and co-founder of the London-based 37 International Justice Chambers, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Missouri claimed that it had filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government and ruling Communist Party (CCP) to seek compensation for damages caused by Beijing's cover-up of the COVID-19 outbreak during the critical initial stages. A day later, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the state was going to file a similar lawsuit against China to hold it responsible for what it called malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries and serious economic losses to "too many Mississippians." China has denied all the allegations.

"Whatever the outcome, it is likely to spark lawsuits all over the world, where the money could be better spent on medical care rather than litigating and attributing blame for what is a global catastrophe. The United States has an estimated annual defense budget of $938 billion and the [US] Center for Disease Control and Prevention has an estimated 2020 budget of $675 million," Cadman said.

The lawyer believes the two cases are doomed to fail and should rather be seen as political pandering in the election year than real legal action.

"The initial response of the US Administration was one of willful ignorance and disbelief. The initial position was that it was fake news drummed up by the Democrats and China. What followed was that it was a problem, but not an American problem and they were prepared for any eventuality. The reality now is that the US has been hit disproportionately harder than any other country. What we can learn from this is that States that prepared by restricting travel, closing borders, imposed strict measures of restricting movement and began large scale testing have fared better than others," Cadman said.

Attempts of some Western countries to place the blame over the COVID-19 situation on China and the World Health Organization (WHO) are inappropriate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

