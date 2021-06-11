Lawsuits Seek US Data on Wuhan Institute as Possible Source of COVID-19 - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Two lawsuits, one against the State Department and the other against the Director of National Intelligence, seek to uncover US information on the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of the coronavirus, the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch said on Thursday.

"The lawsuit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was filed after it failed to respond to a March 11, 2021, FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request for all reports and records of communication dating back to June 1, 2017, regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and/or the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," a Judicial Watch press release said.

The second lawsuit against the State Department was filed after it failed to respond to a March 10, 2021, FOIA request that asked for "All cables/teletypes, emails, or other messages" from US diplomatic outposts in China that are related to the Wuhan research facility or the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Last week, an earlier Judicial Watch lawsuit uncovered Department of Health and Human Services records showing the US government gave $826,277 to the Wuhan institute from 2014 to 2019 for research on coronaviruses endemic in bats.

Judicial Watch said it filed the latest lawsuits because it does not trust the Biden administration to voluntarily disclose possible connections between the novel coronavirus and the Wuhan facility.