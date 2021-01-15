Lawyer Asks Trump to Pardon Fur-Wearing 'Qanon Shaman' US Capitol Rioter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Missouri attorney Albert Watkins, who is representing Jacob Anthony Chansley or better visualized as the face-painted and fur-wearing "QAnon Shaman" with horns, has asked outgoing President Donald Trump for his client's pardon after being charged with crimes related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Last week, a Federal court in the US District of Columbia charged Chansley with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, as well as with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something. Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Mr. Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honorable for the president to pardon Mr. Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president's invitation with honorable intentions," Watkins said in a statement, as quoted by the Kansas City Star newspaper.

The lawyer added that his client did not take part in violence and immediately surrendered to officers.

"He was unarmed. He was not violent. He was not destructive. His attire was consistent with his long-held Shaman beliefs," Watkins said.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory after Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five people died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection to the riots.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday for inciting the riot.