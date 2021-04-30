MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Ivan Pavlov, a Russian lawyer defending opposition politician Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained in Moscow on Friday morning, according to Team 29, an association of lawyers that he leads.

"Ivan Pavlov is accused of violating Article 310 of the Criminal Code on the 'disclosure of data related to a preliminary investigation'", a statement read.

The lawyer came to Moscow from St. Petersburg for a hearing in the treason case against his defendant Ivan Safronov, a former journalist.

Security agents searched his room. The St. Petersburg apartment of his wife was also raided.

Team 29 said he had been taken in for questioning at the Investigative Committee, whose officials also searched the organization's office in St. Petersburg.

Pavlov has recently announced he will defend the Anti-Corruption Foundation after Russian prosecutors moved to designate it as an extremist organization. The case was reportedly labeled as classified.