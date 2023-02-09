UrduPoint.com

Lawyer For Hunter Biden Warns Critics Of Litigation Over Their Public Statements - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A lawyer for Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, sent letters to those who made public statements about his client's infamous laptop, warning them of possible litigation, Politico reported, citing a source.

Last week, media reported that Hunter Biden hired Abbe Lowell, a high-profile lawyer, for his legal team amid Republican party plans to launch an investigation against the US president's son.

Politico reported that Lowell sent the letter to 14 people, including Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Giuliani's lawyer Robert Costello and others who have publicly criticized Hunted Biden over the laptop story.

"You have made various statements and engaged in certain activities by your own admission, or that have been publicly reported in the media, concerning our client, Robert Hunter Biden ... This letter... constitutes notice that a litigation hold should be in effect for the preservation and retention of all records and documents related to Mr.

Biden," the letter obtained by Politico read.

Ted Goodman, an adviser to Giuliani, stated that the letters were just an "an intimidation tactic."

"This is yet another failed attempt by Mr. Lowell to silence and intimidate Mayor Giuliani and Mr. Costello. That is why he made sure to send this letter to you guys," Goodman told Politico.

On Wednesday, the US House Oversight Committee held its first hearing in its probe into potential influence peddling, panel chair James Comer said. The committee heard testimony from former Twitter officials about their role in censoring reports about the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election.

In October 2020, shortly before the US presidential election, US media began reporting on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden, which contained information about his foreign business dealings and images seeming to depict substance abuse and sexual activity.

