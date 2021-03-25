Svetlana Davydova, the lawyer for the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, told Sputnik she had no information about her client's alleged trip to Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Svetlana Davydova, the lawyer for the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, told Sputnik she had no information about her client's alleged trip to Germany.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Yulia Navalnaya had departed to Germany for unspecified reasons.

"I have no information about Yulia Navalnaya,' the lawyer said.

This will be Navalnaya's second visit to Germany this year, as the opposition activist's wife visited Germany in February.