UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer For Navalny's Wife Has No Information About Client's Trip To Germany

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:25 PM

Lawyer for Navalny's Wife Has No Information About Client's Trip to Germany

Svetlana Davydova, the lawyer for the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, told Sputnik she had no information about her client's alleged trip to Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Svetlana Davydova, the lawyer for the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, told Sputnik she had no information about her client's alleged trip to Germany.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Yulia Navalnaya had departed to Germany for unspecified reasons.

"I have no information about Yulia Navalnaya,' the lawyer said.

This will be Navalnaya's second visit to Germany this year, as the opposition activist's wife visited Germany in February.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Wife Germany February Media Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC rejects NAB’s plea to bar Maryam Nawaz from ..

6 minutes ago

Number of corona patients in LRH reaches140: Offic ..

49 seconds ago

European stocks waver at open 25 march 2021

51 seconds ago

Security forces open fire on protesters in Myanmar ..

54 seconds ago

Good relations with friendly and moderate countrie ..

17 minutes ago

West Unleashes 'Mentality' Warfare Against Russia ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.