Lawyer in MH17 Case Believes Dutch Prosecutors May be Concealing Important Information

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Sabine ten Doesschate, a lawyer of a Russian defendant in the MH17 crash case, expressed the belief on Monday that the Dutch prosecutor's office could be concealing some important information, as its estimate that witness' testimony that the aircraft could not be shot down by the Buk air defense system was "irrelevant" casts doubt on its criteria for selecting information to be included in the case.

According to the lawyer, the Dutch prosecutor's office did not include in the dossier reports on witness S45, who was a member of the Russian armed forces' 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade and who explained why flight MH17 could not be shot down by the Buk.

"The prosecutor's office decided that his information is irrelevant.

But how can it be irrelevant? The prosecutor's office is well aware that this information is relevant to the case ... The prosecutor's office incomprehensibly and incorrectly explains and applies the relevance criteria, which does not inspire our confidence in how other documents that are included in the dossier were assessed," ten Doesschate said at the hearing.

The defense has repeatedly requested access to this information, but in vain, Oleg Pulatov's lawyer continued. Ten Doesschate expressed the belief that some other pieces of important information could be found in the rejected report on witness S45.

"We ask the court to add documents on witness S45 to the dossier and allow a new interrogation," ten Doesschate concluded.