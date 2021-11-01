UrduPoint.com

Lawyer In MH17 Case Believes Dutch Prosecutors May Be Concealing Important Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:08 PM

Lawyer in MH17 Case Believes Dutch Prosecutors May be Concealing Important Information

Sabine ten Doesschate, a lawyer of a Russian defendant in the MH17 crash case, expressed the belief on Monday that the Dutch prosecutor's office could be concealing some important information, as its estimate that witness' testimony that the aircraft could not be shot down by the Buk air defense system was "irrelevant" casts doubt on its criteria for selecting information to be included in the case

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Sabine ten Doesschate, a lawyer of a Russian defendant in the MH17 crash case, expressed the belief on Monday that the Dutch prosecutor's office could be concealing some important information, as its estimate that witness' testimony that the aircraft could not be shot down by the Buk air defense system was "irrelevant" casts doubt on its criteria for selecting information to be included in the case.

According to the lawyer, the Dutch prosecutor's office did not include in the dossier reports on witness S45, who was a member of the Russian armed forces' 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade and who explained why flight MH17 could not be shot down by the Buk.

"The prosecutor's office decided that his information is irrelevant.

But how can it be irrelevant? The prosecutor's office is well aware that this information is relevant to the case ... The prosecutor's office incomprehensibly and incorrectly explains and applies the relevance criteria, which does not inspire our confidence in how other documents that are included in the dossier were assessed," ten Doesschate said at the hearing.

The defense has repeatedly requested access to this information, but in vain, Oleg Pulatov's lawyer continued. Ten Doesschate expressed the belief that some other pieces of important information could be found in the rejected report on witness S45.

"We ask the court to add documents on witness S45 to the dossier and allow a new interrogation," ten Doesschate concluded.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Court

Recent Stories

Two ministers, three advisors added in KP cabinet

Two ministers, three advisors added in KP cabinet

few seconds
 Three cattle thieves arrested in sargodha

Three cattle thieves arrested in sargodha

2 seconds ago
 Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

4 seconds ago
 50 water supply projects completed in PP-16: Rashi ..

50 water supply projects completed in PP-16: Rashid Hafeez

9 seconds ago
 41 retailers fined in faisalabad

41 retailers fined in faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Globa ..

UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Global Green Growth Institute proje ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.