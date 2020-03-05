UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Of 2015 Russian Jet Crash Victims' Families Applies To Cassation Court In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Lawyer of 2015 Russian Jet Crash Victims' Families Applies to Cassation Court in Egypt

The lawyers for the relatives of the Russian Airbus A321 crash victims challenged on Thursday the decision of an Egyptian court to reject the families' compensation claim, and plan to file similar cassations regarding the cases of other victims, Muhammed el-Taher, a lawyer of the victims' families, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The lawyers for the relatives of the Russian Airbus A321 crash victims challenged on Thursday the decision of an Egyptian court to reject the families' compensation claim, and plan to file similar cassations regarding the cases of other victims, Muhammed el-Taher, a lawyer of the victims' families, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Mikhail Zagainov, who is also on the legal team representing the bereaved relatives, told Sputnik that an Egyptian court rejected a compensation claim related to the 2015 Russian airliner crash over Sinai after the victims' relatives failed to prove their loved ones were aboard. Thirty families sought $6 million in compensation for each victim, but the Russian air carrier and insurance major Ingosstrakh challenged the lawsuit, saying there was no proof that the victims boarded the jet or were related to the claimants.

"So what we did today was the refile before the [Egyptian] Court of Cassation on behalf of my case, Edgar Yurgens, who represents his minor daughter, who lost her mother in that crash .

.. This is our last legal venue ... We are not going [to have] any hearings any time soon. Most likely not before ten years. Usually, this process to get a hearing, it will take up to ten years," el-Taher said.

In addition, the lawyer said that three other cases would also be filed before the court of cassation prior to March 13. He added that the majority of about 70 cases were filed against the Egyptian government, and the air carrier operator and its insurance company.

According to the document, seen by Sputnik, the case was against the Kogalymavia airline and insurance major Ingosstrakh.

The Kogalymavia plane carrying 224 people was on its way to St. Petersburg from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it crashed over the restive Egyptian province of Sinai in 2015. No one survived. The air disaster, qualified as a terrorist attack by Moscow, was the worst in Russian and Soviet history and led to suspending passenger air traffic to Egypt until it bolstered airport security. However, direct flights between the two countries resumed in early 2018.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Egypt Lawyers Company Traffic St. Petersburg March 2015 2018 From Government Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

40 minutes ago

EU Brexit chief warns of 'serious divergences' wit ..

30 seconds ago

US Evaluating 'Handful of Things' Turkey Requested ..

34 seconds ago

Serbia Sees Attempts to Stop TurkStream Laying Thr ..

35 seconds ago

FIFA, Asian Football Associations Propose Delay of ..

37 seconds ago

Khamenei asks India to confront extremist Hindus, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.