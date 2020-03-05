Lawyer of 2015 Russian Jet Crash Victims' Families Applies to Cassation Court in Egypt

The lawyers for the relatives of the Russian Airbus A321 crash victims challenged on Thursday the decision of an Egyptian court to reject the families' compensation claim, and plan to file similar cassations regarding the cases of other victims, Muhammed el-Taher, a lawyer of the victims' families, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The lawyers for the relatives of the Russian Airbus A321 crash victims challenged on Thursday the decision of an Egyptian court to reject the families' compensation claim, and plan to file similar cassations regarding the cases of other victims, Muhammed el-Taher, a lawyer of the victims' families, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Mikhail Zagainov, who is also on the legal team representing the bereaved relatives, told Sputnik that an Egyptian court rejected a compensation claim related to the 2015 Russian airliner crash over Sinai after the victims' relatives failed to prove their loved ones were aboard. Thirty families sought $6 million in compensation for each victim, but the Russian air carrier and insurance major Ingosstrakh challenged the lawsuit, saying there was no proof that the victims boarded the jet or were related to the claimants.

"So what we did today was the refile before the [Egyptian] Court of Cassation on behalf of my case, Edgar Yurgens, who represents his minor daughter, who lost her mother in that crash .

.. This is our last legal venue ... We are not going [to have] any hearings any time soon. Most likely not before ten years. Usually, this process to get a hearing, it will take up to ten years," el-Taher said.

In addition, the lawyer said that three other cases would also be filed before the court of cassation prior to March 13. He added that the majority of about 70 cases were filed against the Egyptian government, and the air carrier operator and its insurance company.

According to the document, seen by Sputnik, the case was against the Kogalymavia airline and insurance major Ingosstrakh.

The Kogalymavia plane carrying 224 people was on its way to St. Petersburg from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it crashed over the restive Egyptian province of Sinai in 2015. No one survived. The air disaster, qualified as a terrorist attack by Moscow, was the worst in Russian and Soviet history and led to suspending passenger air traffic to Egypt until it bolstered airport security. However, direct flights between the two countries resumed in early 2018.