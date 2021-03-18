UrduPoint.com
Lawyer Of Bolivia's Detained Ex-Leader Anez Demands Her Hospitalization - Reports

Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The lawyer of Bolivia's ex-interim President Jeanine Anez, who was detained late last week in a coup probe, is calling for her hospitalization, as she suffers from symptoms of high blood pressure, El Deber newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, Anez felt unwell due to her hypertension, the lawyer told El Deber. An ambulance responded to a call and arrived at the prison where Anez is currently held, but she was not transported to a medical center despite the lawyer's efforts.

The police detained Anez on the night into March 13 on suspicions of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy related to what investigators consider a coup that led to the resignation of ex-President Evo Morales in 2019. Two days later, Anez announced she was given four months of administrative detention pending trial. Two former members of Anez' caretaker government, ex-Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra and ex-Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzman, were also detained as part of the same probe.

More Stories From World

