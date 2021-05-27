Lawyer of Russian Defendant in MH17 Case Says Entire Dossier Translation Not Received Yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The defense team of Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, a defendant in the case of downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, has not yet received the translation of the entire dossier from Dutch into Russian, Sabine ten Doesschate, the lawyer of Pulatov, told Sputnik.

The trial of four suspects ” three Russians and a Ukrainian ” began last March in the Netherlands, but had to be adjourned over the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearings resumed on Thursday in the Schiphol Judicial Complex.

"We're still waiting for the translation. It's hundreds of pages, I am not sure how many, and there is also an annex of reports which contains hundreds pages. We don't know anything about it. We're still waiting," ten Doesschate said when asked whether they succeeded in getting the translation of the dossier into Russian.

The relevant request was issued almost a year ago, in early June 2020. Back then, the lawyer said that only 174 pages of the dossier and 60 pages of the defendant's personal file were translated into Russian. The dossier includes almost 40,000 pages.

The Dutch prosecution, in turn, said that Pulatov did not have the right to receive the translation of all the documents in the case, but only those necessary for his defense. A representative of a district court in The Hague told Sputnik that translation of the file case can be provided by the lawyer of the defendants, but not by the court, and that the judge will provide a certified interpreter if the defendant present in the court cannot understand Russian or Dutch.