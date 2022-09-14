UrduPoint.com

Lawyer Of Russian Klyushin Cannot Confirm Or Deny If He Is Part Of Possible Prisoner Swap

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Maksim Nemtsev, Vladislav Klyushin's attorney, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he cannot confirm or deny reports that his client, charged in the United States with involvement in a global hacking and fraud scheme, is part of a possible prisoner exchange deal for Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Maksim Nemtsev, Vladislav Klyushin's attorney, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he cannot confirm or deny reports that his client, charged in the United States with involvement in a global hacking and fraud scheme, is part of a possible prisoner exchange deal for Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.

"We can neither confirm nor deny this information," Nemtsev said.

"According to information from the media, a special channel was created to discuss the conditions for the exchange of citizens of Russia and the United States, agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries at a meeting in Geneva in July last year. For questions about the exchange of citizens of Russia and the United States, you should contact the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation or the US State Department."

