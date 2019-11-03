Lawyer of Russian National Burkov Appeals Decision of Israeli Justice on Extradition to US

(@imziishan)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Mikhail Ironi, a lawyer of Russian citizen Alexei Burkov, who is detained in Israel, said on Sunday that he had filed an appeal against the decision of the Israeli Justice Ministry to extradite his client to the United States, where he is wanted on various charges related to money laundering and computer hacking.

On Sunday, a meeting of the Supreme Court was held at the request of the editors of Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which demanded the disclosure of the Burkov case's materials and the publication of the charges brought against him.

"Today, we filed our appeal to the High Court of Justice against the decision of the Israeli justice minister. This appeal was signed by Burkov confirming that everything said in this appeal is true. We want to appeal the decision of the justice minister, as we said earlier. Just five minutes ago, my assistant had handed it over to the supreme court's office," Ironi told Russian reporters after the trial.

Now, the extradition process will be suspended, and the state will have to explain its position, he added.

"We also asked to prohibit the extradition of Mr. Burkov. The procedure may take time. We also requested that the Israeli Justice Ministry give an exhaustive answer what the minister relied on when he came to this opinion. Nothing was specified in his decision," the lawyer added.

Ironi explained that the court automatically instructs the justice ministry to respond to the petition after filing it.

"After they respond in writing, a court session will be scheduled," he added.

Burkov was detained at a Tel Aviv airport at the US request back in 2015. Moscow has requested that Burkov be extradited to Russia, not the US.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an order to extradite Burkov to the US. According to the ministry, the decision was made after detailed consultations with various parties, taking into account political and legal factors.

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov called the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Justice to extradite Burkov to the United States unacceptable and without legal and political grounds.

On Thursday, Israel's High Court of Justice issued an injunction suspending an extradition of Burkov to the US after the family of Israeli national Naama Issachar, who is sentenced to a jail term in Russia, filed a petition against the extradition. Relatives of the convict expect that the parties will agree on the exchange of Issachar for Burkova. The Israeli woman was detained on April 9 this year in the transit zone of Sheremetyevo Airport when she flew from Delhi to Tel Aviv. She was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.