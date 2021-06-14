UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Of Russia's Sapega Vows To Appeal Minsk's Rejection Of Complaint About Her Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:14 PM

Lawyer of Russia's Sapega Vows to Appeal Minsk's Rejection of Complaint About Her Arrest

Alexander Filanovich, a lawyer for Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was arrested during the stopover of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital last month, vowed to appeal the Minsk court's decision to reject the woman's complaint about the arrest

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Alexander Filanovich, a lawyer for Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was arrested during the stopover of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital last month, vowed to appeal the Minsk court's decision to reject the woman's complaint about the arrest.

The Partizansky district court of Minsk landed the ruling on Monday morning.

"The defense will appeal this decision, as it believes that Belarus's actions during the arrest and criminal proceedings raised certain questions," Filanovich told reporters.

The lawyer noted that this concerned two international conventions on transport safety investigation, which Belarus is obliged to comply with.

"As per these conventions, after the incident, Belarus, as a party to the convention, was obliged to provide an opportunity for all passengers to travel to their final destinations," Filanovich said.

At the moment, there are two criminal cases in the works in Belarus against Sapega.

Sapega � together with her boyfriend Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel designated by Minsk as extremist � was detained in late May when the Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. She is suspected of publishing the personal information of Belarusian security officers.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia Belarus May Criminals Women All Court

Recent Stories

Krejcikova into WTA top 15 after French Open victo ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan desires uplift of all federating uni ..

2 minutes ago

Congratulations Pour in From Around World as Benne ..

17 minutes ago

One Killed, 16 Injured as Van Crashes Into Truck i ..

17 minutes ago

Losing finalist Tsitsipas jumps one place in ATP t ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.