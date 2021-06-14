(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Alexander Filanovich, a lawyer for Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was arrested during the stopover of the Ryanair plane in the Belarusian capital last month, vowed to appeal the Minsk court's decision to reject the woman's complaint about the arrest.

The Partizansky district court of Minsk landed the ruling on Monday morning.

"The defense will appeal this decision, as it believes that Belarus's actions during the arrest and criminal proceedings raised certain questions," Filanovich told reporters.

The lawyer noted that this concerned two international conventions on transport safety investigation, which Belarus is obliged to comply with.

"As per these conventions, after the incident, Belarus, as a party to the convention, was obliged to provide an opportunity for all passengers to travel to their final destinations," Filanovich said.

At the moment, there are two criminal cases in the works in Belarus against Sapega.

Sapega � together with her boyfriend Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel designated by Minsk as extremist � was detained in late May when the Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. She is suspected of publishing the personal information of Belarusian security officers.