Lawyer Of Russia's Vinnik Says Paris Court Has No Proof Of Client's Links To Locky Virus

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:05 PM

Lawyer of Russia's Vinnik Says Paris Court Has No Proof of Client's Links to Locky Virus

French lawyer of Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik said on Friday there was no proof of his client's links to the Locky virus, which inflicted damage on multiple French companies and individuals

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) French lawyer of Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik said on Friday there was no proof of his client's links to the Locky virus, which inflicted damage on multiple French companies and individuals.

Vinnik, extradited to France from Greece on January 23, is suspected of money laundering and extortion. The prosecution, claiming that Vinnik created the Locky malware, demanded earlier on Friday 10 years of imprisonment and a 750,000 Euros ($888,641) fine for him.

"You have no material evidence of Alexander Vinnik's involvement in the Locky virus," Frederic Belot said in the courtroom.

More Stories From World

