UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Of Yulia Navalnaya Unaware If Her Client Left For Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Lawyer of Yulia Navalnaya Unaware If Her Client Left for Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Lawyer Veronika Polyakova, who represents the wife of Russian Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny, Yulia, told Sputnik on Wednesday that she does not know if her client left Russia for Germany.

Earlier in the day, several media outlets and telegram channels reported that Yulia Navalnaya boarded a flight to Germany.

"I don't know, she did not tell me," Polyakova said, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

Navalny received treatment in Germany for nearly five months after his alleged poisoning in Russia. The opposition figure was detained upon his arrival in Moscow in mid-January. In early February, a Moscow court replaced Navalny's suspended sentence in a fraud case with 3.5 years in jail over multiple probation breaches.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Wife Germany February Media Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

45 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

1 hour ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

2 hours ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.