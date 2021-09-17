WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) A US grand jury has indicted Michael Sussmann, a prominent lawyer and former representative of Hillary Clinton's Presidential Campaign, for making a false statement to the FBI, according to a court document.

It is alleged by the indictment that Sussmann's statement to the FBI General Counsel and other FBI personnel was "intentionally false and misleading" because the defendant didn't disclose that he was acting on behalf of several clients, including the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign.

"Sussmann's lie was material because, among other reasons, Sussmann's false statement misled the FBI General Counsel and other FBI personnel concerning the political nature of hits work and deprived the FBI of information that might have permitted it more fully to assess and uncover the origins of the relevant data and technical analysis, including the identities and motivations and of Sussmann's clients," the indictment said.